Police working shooting at apartment complex by Lee Street, Main Street in Zachary
ZACHARY - Police are working a shooting that took place at an apartment complex by Lee Street and Main Street, according to the Zachary Police Department.
Officials say the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. No information was provided regarding injuries or arrests.
