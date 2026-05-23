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LDWF investigating after three Canada geese shot at East Lakeshore Drive
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating after three geese were shot at East Lakeshore Drive.
LDWF officials are on scene investigating after someone shot three Canada geese out of a white Volvo SUV, officials told WBRZ. Canada geese are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
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