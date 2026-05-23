Ponchatoula woman killed in Friday morning crash following two separate crashes along I-10

SLIDELL — A Ponchatoula woman was killed in a Friday morning crash on I-10 in St. Tammany Parish following several other crashes.

According to troopers with the Louisiana State Police, three separate crashes occurred around 4:40 a.m. near the I-10, I-12 and I-59 interchange.

The initial single-vehicle crash involved a Toyota 4Runner that was left disabled in the roadway. Troopers said that 63-year-old Deborah Severio of Ponchatoula, who was driving a Toyota RAV4 east on I-10, began to slow down as she approached the 4Runner when she was struck in the rear by an Audi A6.

Following the crashes, all the drivers exited their vehicles with Severio standing between her vehicle and the Audi. Before emergency personnel arrived, a Nissan Titan struck the rear of the Audi, pushing it forward, striking Severio and the RAV4.

Severio sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the RAV4 sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.