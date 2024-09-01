Police: Woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend

BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting her boyfriend Sunday.

Gezeria Bell, 30, was charged with second-degree murder after authorities say she shot 30-year-old Terrance Roddy at her home on Oleson Street. After the shooting, Bell turned herself into authorities.

Bell advised that she and Roddy had been arguing over the last few weeks and she wanted him to leave her home. Over the weekend, Bell was at a friend’s house where she was given a gun.

After getting the gun Bell and the friend went back her home on Oleson Street but parked a few blocks away. Bell walked back to her house with the gun in her pocket.

Inside the home, Bell and Roddy got into an argument, according to the arrest report. During the argument, Roddy allegedly reached for a handgun, so Bell fired the one she had on her person and struck Roddy in the chest and leg. After the shooting Bell fled the scene.

Roddy ran to a neighbor's house where he later died on the porch.