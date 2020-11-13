Police union claims video from Koy Moore incident will 'vindicate' officers involved

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Union says officers placed on leave after an LSU football player alleged harassment should be cleared of any wrongdoing thanks to video from the encounter.

The union released a statement Friday, saying an attorney representing the group had viewed video of LSU student-athlete Koy Moore's run-in with police. The union says the video will "vindicate" the officers currently being investigated by the department.

“The video has been viewed by multiple attorneys including our own. We believe it will vindicate the officers who are currently on leave.

The union urges patience to everyone waiting for the video to be released. Regrettably the only rights that have been violated at this point is the officers due process. The union stands firmly behind our officers and trust the video will prove that their actions were just.”

Moore alleged police confronted him with guns drawn as he and a friend were leaving his apartment over the weekend. He added that police also searched him for a gun which he didn't have.

An attorney representing Moore has said he believes video will back up the student-athlete's account.