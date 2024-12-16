72°
Latest Weather Blog
Police trying to identify person who burglarized church on Wooddale Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who they believe burglarized a church on Wooddale Boulevard.
Detectives say the burglary happened Oct. 13, 2024, in the 2700 block of Wooddale Boulevard.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact police at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 dead, others injured in a shooting at a private Christian school...
-
Three killed, including 3-year-old, and three critically injured in Washington Parish crash
-
Man arrested for sex crimes against children would lure victims to home...
-
BRPD: Bullet that hit 10-year-old boy was meant for father in targeted...
-
Woman tells WBRZ she and her child hid in a Coke trailer...