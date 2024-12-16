Police trying to identify person who burglarized church on Wooddale Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who they believe burglarized a church on Wooddale Boulevard.

Detectives say the burglary happened Oct. 13, 2024, in the 2700 block of Wooddale Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact police at 225-344-7867.