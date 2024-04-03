64°
Police trying to identify men who attempted to steal trailer from residence

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify men who tried to steal a trailer back in March.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, an unidentified male subject was captured on video surveillance at the victims residence in Port Allen. The footage shows him dropping off a utility trailer before maneuvering to hook up the victim's trailer and leaving. The victim's trailer was recovered, and the utility trailer was stolen from a nearby business.

The next day, another unidentified male attempted to steal yet another trailer from the victim's residence but was unsuccessful.

If anyone recognizes the individuals or has any information pertaining to their identity, they are urged to call WBRSO detectives at 225-382-5200

