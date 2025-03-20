64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police trying to identify man wanted in Tuesday shooting on Newcastle Avenue

Thursday, March 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a shooting that took place Tuesday on Newcastle Avenue.

The shooting, which was non-fatal, took place in the 12000 block of Newcastle Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.

