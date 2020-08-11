Latest Weather Blog
Police: Traffic stop near Port Allen leads to arrest for possession of meth
WEST BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police report arresting an Alabama man and woman who were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Tuesday morning.
Troopers say around 1:40 a.m. they noticed the driver of a 2017 Honda Accord commit a traffic violation while headed eastbound on I-10 near Port Allen.
So, they pulled the driver over and identified her as 26-year-old Amanda Crawford of Mobile, AL. Police say Crawford was accompanied by a 30-year-old passenger named Roosevelt Thompson, also of Mobile, AL.
During the traffic stop, police became suspicious of criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle. This led to the discovery of more than two pounds of meth.
Crawford and Thompson were both arrested and booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for possession with the intent to distribute schedule II drugs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey discusses likelihood of fall season
-
First day virtually back for students in EBR parish
-
Pointe Coupee Parish students return to class virtually and in-person
-
West Baton Rouge Schools cautiously reopen with hybrid schedules
-
EBR Schools prepared and optimistic as students log-in to first week of...
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring