Police: Traffic stop near Port Allen leads to arrest for possession of meth

Photo: Louisiana State Police

WEST BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police report arresting an Alabama man and woman who were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Tuesday morning.

Troopers say around 1:40 a.m. they noticed the driver of a 2017 Honda Accord commit a traffic violation while headed eastbound on I-10 near Port Allen.

So, they pulled the driver over and identified her as 26-year-old Amanda Crawford of Mobile, AL. Police say Crawford was accompanied by a 30-year-old passenger named Roosevelt Thompson, also of Mobile, AL.

During the traffic stop, police became suspicious of criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle. This led to the discovery of more than two pounds of meth.

Crawford and Thompson were both arrested and booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for possession with the intent to distribute schedule II drugs.