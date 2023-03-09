Police: Teenager tried to stab officer during fight at Baton Rouge charter school Thursday

BATON ROUGE - A teenage girl reportedly attacked a police officer with a knife after the officer intervened in an on-campus fight Thursday.

The encounter happened after 1 p.m. at IDEA Bridge Academy, a charter school on North Airway Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 15-year-old tried to stab the officer while police were trying to detain some of the "aggressive" students involved.

The teenager told police that she brought the weapon to school planning to stab another student.

She was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of aggravated assault of a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon on school property and resisting an officer.