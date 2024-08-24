Police: Suspects steal woman's purse in New Orleans, take selfie on stolen iPhone

NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for two suspects who took a selfie on an iPhone that was stolen from a woman in the Central Business District.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident occurred on October 1 around 2 o'clock in the morning on Tchoupitoulas Street.

The suspects reportedly struck a woman in the face multiple times before taking her purse. The victim later realized that a new image had been uploaded to her iCloud account--the suspects had taken a selfie.

Anyone with information on the identity of the thieves is urged to contact officials at (504) 658-6080.