Police: Shooting suspect at large, armed and dangerous

3 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 04 2016 Mar 4, 2016 March 04, 2016 10:48 AM March 04, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Police identified the suspect in a North Baton Rouge shooting from February.

Detectives said Aurtrell Bivens, 21, shot at two people on Huron Street after an argument. One person was shot and was treated at a hospital following the altercation on February 23rd just before midnight.

Police said Bivens had someone with him but did not release information about the other possible suspect.

Bivens is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and illegal use of a weapon. Authorities described him as being armed and dangerous and ask for tips in locating him. People can call the Violent Crimes Division at 389-4869 with information.

Report a Typo

