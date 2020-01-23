Police: Shooting suspect at large, armed and dangerous

BATON ROUGE - Police identified the suspect in a North Baton Rouge shooting from February.

Detectives said Aurtrell Bivens, 21, shot at two people on Huron Street after an argument. One person was shot and was treated at a hospital following the altercation on February 23rd just before midnight.

Police said Bivens had someone with him but did not release information about the other possible suspect.

Bivens is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and illegal use of a weapon. Authorities described him as being armed and dangerous and ask for tips in locating him. People can call the Violent Crimes Division at 389-4869 with information.

