83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police seeking information on people who stole Dodge Charger from dealership

2 hours 44 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2024 Jun 27, 2024 June 27, 2024 6:46 PM June 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is seeking information on a group of people who stole a 2022 Dodge Charger from a dealership Tuesday.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, at least three unknown people in hoodies and gloves entered the property of Ross Downing Buick and GMC located at the corner of Burnside Avenue and Hwy 30 to steal the charger.

The three were seen running down a street east of the dealership after being dropped off by a dark colored Buick Lacrosse. The three were able to break into the vehicle, start it, and drive onto Hwy 30 toward I-10.

The vehicle has since been located and was confirmed to be owned by the dealership.

Trending News

If anyone has any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9590

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days