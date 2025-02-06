82°
Police searching for three people who burglarized multiple vehicles along Southlawn Drive
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for three people who burglarized several cars along Southlawn Drive.
The burglaries happened on Jan. 26 and police provided surveillance photos of the three burglars showing them inside a convenience store.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
