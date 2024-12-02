Police searching for missing woman with epilepsy, schizophrenia

WALKER - Police are searching for a 30-year-old woman with severe epilepsy who was last seen Nov. 23.

Patricia Gardner, 30, was last seen Nov. 23 wearing a pink shirt, jeans, a baseball hat, and pink flipflops around 1 p.m.. Gardner has been diagnosed with severe epilepsy and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Walker Police Department or Gardner's mother at (850) 461-0560.