64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for missing woman with epilepsy, schizophrenia

3 hours 27 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2024 Dec 2, 2024 December 02, 2024 12:24 PM December 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Police are searching for a 30-year-old woman with severe epilepsy who was last seen Nov. 23. 

Patricia Gardner, 30, was last seen Nov. 23 wearing a pink shirt, jeans, a baseball hat, and pink flipflops around 1 p.m.. Gardner has been diagnosed with severe epilepsy and schizophrenia. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Walker Police Department or Gardner's mother at (850) 461-0560.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days