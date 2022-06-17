95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for missing Baton Rouge teen

3 hours 43 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, June 17 2022 Jun 17, 2022 June 17, 2022 12:16 PM June 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing teen last seen shortly after midnight Friday.

Demetrick Porter, 15, was last seen around West Balboa Drive at 12:30 a.m., according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Porter is reportedly 5'8, 130 pounds. Police said Porter has a medical condition but did not release further details. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at (225)389-2000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days