Police searching for missing Baton Rouge teen

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing teen last seen shortly after midnight Friday.

Demetrick Porter, 15, was last seen around West Balboa Drive at 12:30 a.m., according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Porter is reportedly 5'8, 130 pounds. Police said Porter has a medical condition but did not release further details.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at (225)389-2000.