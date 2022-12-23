27°
Police searching for missing 15-year-old out of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gloria Barcelona, 15, missing Friday morning. Barcelona was reported missing to the police Wednesday and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes in the Sherwood Meadow area. She is 5'3" and 110 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Barcelona's whereabouts is encouraged to call BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
