Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Baton Rouge nearly a month ago

Saturday, September 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old girl who went missing nearly a month ago.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Saturday morning that Mariah Alvarado, 14, was last seen Aug. 21 on East Black Oak Drive.

Alvarado is described as 5'1" tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mariah Alvarado is urged to contact Baton Rouge police at (225) 389-2000.

