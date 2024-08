Police searching for man who stole gun from Alello Drive business

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a gun from an Alello Drive business.

Detectives are attempting to identify the man who was seen on surveillance footage stealing from a store in the 100 block of Alello Drive.

BRPD did not provide any other details and ask anyone with information on the man pictured above call the department.