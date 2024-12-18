76°
Police searching for man who stole from Tanger Outlet store

By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a robbery from a store in Tanger Outlets. 

The man pictured above was involved in a robbery from Ralph Lauren Polo on Dec. 13, detectives with the Gonzales Police Department said. The man is believed to have arrived and left in a black 2018 Audi. 

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact the GPD at (225) 433-4050 or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

