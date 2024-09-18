90°
Police searching for man accused of burglary at Mayhaw Drive home
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a home on Mayhaw Drive.
Police are attempting to identify the man who was seen in surveillance footage burglarizing a residence in the 1100 block of Mayhaw Drive on Aug. 26.
Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
