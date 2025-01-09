44°
Police searching for man accused of attempted murder in December shooting in Hammond
HAMMOND — Police in Hammond are searching for a man accused of trying to kill three people in a December shooting.
Sherman Maurice Jefferson, 42, is wanted by police for three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Jefferson is accused of shooting at three people on Dec. 18 on Smith Square just off Jackson Road. He is also wanted for illegal use of a weapon.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of Jefferson is asked to call Detective Randall Baudier with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740.
