Police searching for information on burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect in a burglary that happened on Nicholson Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pictured person is responsible for a burglary that happened on Nicholson Drive. They are also allegedly responsible for a large amount of damage to the victim's property.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (225) 344-7867.