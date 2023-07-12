91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for information on burglary suspect

1 hour 14 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, July 12 2023 Jul 12, 2023 July 12, 2023 9:55 AM July 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect in a burglary that happened on Nicholson Drive. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pictured person is responsible for a burglary that happened on Nicholson Drive. They are also allegedly responsible for a large amount of damage to the victim's property. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days