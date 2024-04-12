Police search for man in blowtorch sexual assault

BATON ROUGE - City police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a blowtorch and threatening to kill her, according to police records.

Jacob Jarmal Woods, 27, is wanted on charges of third-degree rape, second-degree sexual battery and aggravated battery, among others.

The attack occurred Sunday at Woods' home. He is accused of choking the woman until she lost consciousness and then sexually assaulting her with the blowtorch. He also put the lit blowtorch into her mouth, burning her face, Woods' arrest warrant said.

Woods is also accused of forcing her head into an unflushed toilet and trying to yank out her teeth with pliers, the warrant said. He then ran a butcher knife along her skin and threatened to kill her.