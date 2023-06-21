Police: Sam's Club employee shot co-worker Tuesday night, went back to work the next morning

BATON ROUGE - A Sam's Club employee was arrested at his job Wednesday after police determined he shot a co-worker outside the store overnight and then showed back up for work the next morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was shot while in the Sam's Club parking lot on North Mall Drive, located off Siegen Lane, around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BRPD said the suspect, 20-year-old Donald Brooks, was arrested at work Wednesday morning. Video captured by WBRZ showed police taking him into custody.

Police believe Brooks was hiding behind a vehicle in the parking lot when his co-worker walked outside, and he allegedly ambushed the victim. Brooks is being booked on charges of attempted murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police used surveillance video from the store to help find identify him as the gunman.

Investigators are still trying to determine what may have led to the shooting.