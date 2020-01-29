54°
Police: Runaway Baker teen found safe

1 year 7 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 June 06, 2018
UPDATE: The Baker Police Department says Raegan Price has been located and is safe.

BAKER - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

According to the Baker Police Department, 14-year-old Raegan Nicole Price was last seen at her residence on Texas Avenue in Baker on Saturday, June 2. Police say Price left her home at 8 p.m. with personal belongings. Her destination was unknown. 

Price (5'1" - 5'5") weighs around 140 to 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Baker Police at (225) 775-6000.

