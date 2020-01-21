Police responding to reported double shooting along Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting on Highland Road between LSU's campus and downtown.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 p.m. along Highland Road at Taft Street. Police said it appeared two people were hit by gunfire.

#BREAKING: Two people have reportedly been shot on Taft Street near Highland Road, according to BRPD. Standby for more info. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/DoqLJccjMC — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) January 21, 2020

Authorities said both victims appeared to be in stable condition.

There are no further details on the shooting at this time.