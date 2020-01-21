48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police responding to reported double shooting along Highland Road

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported shooting on Highland Road between LSU's campus and downtown. 

The shooting was reported around 3:45 p.m. along Highland Road at Taft Street. Police said it appeared two people were hit by gunfire. 

Authorities said both victims appeared to be in stable condition.

There are no further details on the shooting at this time.

