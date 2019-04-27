72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police responding to fatal motorcycle crash on Acadian Thruway at Brady Street

Saturday, April 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Acadian Thruway at Brady Street.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say motorcycle rider was killed in the wreck and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle involved did not sustain any injuries.

This is a developing story.

