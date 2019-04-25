72°
Latest Weather Blog
Police respond to late-night crashes on I-10
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to two hit-and-run accidents on I-10 Wednesday night.
The first wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-10 East at the top of the new bridge. Sources tell WBRZ a truck and 18-wheeler were involved. The second hit-and-run crash was reported about two minutes later near the Acadian Thruway exit.
It's unclear whether or not the two accidents are related, or if there are any injuries.
We've reached out to officials for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three dead, two injured in crash on I-12
-
Army Corps re-studying Amite River hoping for flood relief
-
Study finds Baton Rouge police significantly underpaid compared to other departments
-
Frenchtown Road Bridge remains closed for emergency repairs
-
Sheriff: High school student caught in gunfire, killed overnight
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director