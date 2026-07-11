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Police respond to assault at store off Scenic Highway

7 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 August 21, 2018 9:41 AM August 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported assault off Scenic Highway Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Triangle Food Market around 8:30 a.m. in reference to an injured person. Authorities say, the victim of the alleged attack, refused medical treatment. She was also later arrested because of active warrants for her arrest.

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The woman's name was not released.

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