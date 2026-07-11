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Police respond to assault at store off Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported assault off Scenic Highway Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the Triangle Food Market around 8:30 a.m. in reference to an injured person. Authorities say, the victim of the alleged attack, refused medical treatment. She was also later arrested because of active warrants for her arrest.
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The woman's name was not released.
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