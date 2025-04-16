Police recover two-year-old child from home of a mother accused in death of infant son

NEW ROADS - Police retrieved a two-year-old child from the home of a mother accused of killing her infant son.

Ke'Iondra Butler, 19, was arrested for murder after her child died Monday morning in New Roads, the New Roads Police Department said.

Officials said they were dispatched to a medical call for an infant child around 9:45 a.m. and began efforts to resuscitate after seeing red fluids from the infant's mouth and nose. The child later died at a hospital.

Police officials said Butler had inconsistencies in her story, leading officials to contact the coroner's office and the Louisiana State Police crime lab. The crime lab said her statements seemed inaccurate based on the evidence at the scene.

Butler was booked for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. The autopsy for the child is pending.

Additionally, a two-year-old child was taken from Butler's home and has been placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.