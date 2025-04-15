58°
Mother arrested for murder after death of infant child in New Roads
NEW ROADS - A mother was arrested for murder after her child died Monday morning in New Roads, according to the New Roads Police Department.
Officials said they were dispatched to a medical call for an infant child around 9:45 a.m. and began efforts to resuscitate after seeing red fluids from the infant's mouth and nose. The child died at a hospital.
Police officials said the child's mother, Ke'iondra Butler, 19, had inconsistencies in her story, leading to officials contacting the coroner's office and Louisiana State Police crime lab. The crime lab said her statements seemed inaccurate based on the evidence at the scene.
Butler was booked for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. The autopsy for the child is pending.
