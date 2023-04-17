Police: Pregnant woman was gunned down in case of mistaken identity; sheriff's office worker among 3 arrested

BATON ROUGE - A now-fired sheriff's office employee is among three people facing charges for the killing of a pregnant woman over the weekend.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 36-year-old Kerisha Johnson was found shot to death inside her car after gunfire erupted at what police described as a "teen party" on North Carrollton Avenue. Marques Porch, Gregory Parker, and Derrick Curry — all 19 years old— were booked Sunday evening for second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

Arrest documents said Johnson, who was reportedly picking someone up from the party, was nine months pregnant and days away from giving birth.

The shooting happened after a group of people gathered outside the party thought they recognized Johnson's vehicle, with some claiming a driver in a similar car fired a shot into the air earlier that same night. Several people reportedly pulled out guns and shot at Johnson's car as she tried to drive away.

The shooters then got back into two parked cars and left. One of those cars was driven by Porch, who said he was shot by another unknown shooter who fired at his car as he drove off.

Police later found Porch with a gunshot wound, along with several other passengers, at an address on N Ardenwood Drive. When questioned by police, Porch not only admitted to providing weapons used in the shooting but said he gathered up the guns and had someone get them out of his car before police arrived.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed Porch had been previously employed as a full-time corrections employee from June 2022 to November 2022, and then as a part-time corrections employee from February 2023 until his arrest on Sunday.