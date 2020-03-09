67°
Latest Weather Blog
Police officers show they can 'wobble baby'
SLIDELL - One city is getting ready for St. Patrick's Day and two police officers are joining in on the festivities.
Slidell Motorcycle Officer Jason “Leprechaun” Walden and Lt. Brett Curole showed off their dance moves at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Slidell on March 8th.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win