Police: Man found shot to death inside his home near Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man was found shot to death inside his Baton Rouge home Thursday.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 o'clock on Castle Kirk Drive. The neighborhood lies just off Staring Lane between Highland and Perkins Road.

Police say the victim, 52-year-old Sullivan Lane Jr., was found inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

No other details about the shooting are available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.