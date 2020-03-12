70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Man found shot to death inside his home near Staring Lane

Thursday, March 12 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man was found shot to death inside his Baton Rouge home Thursday.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 o'clock on Castle Kirk Drive. The neighborhood lies just off Staring Lane between Highland and Perkins Road.

Police say the victim, 52-year-old Sullivan Lane Jr., was found inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

No other details about the shooting are available at this time. 

The incident remains under investigation.

