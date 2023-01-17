79°
Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery

Tuesday, January 17 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend.

Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing. 

It also appeared some of the graves had been set on fire.

The city says it's filed a police report and that city workers will help clean up the mess on Wednesday. 

