Police looking for missing Southern student last seen in New Orleans

Thursday, March 04 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a Southern University student who's been missing for more than a week. 

According to WWL-TV, 21-year-old Marquise Jones was last seen attending a house party on Onzaga Street near N Broad Street.  Officials say he was last seen leaving a party around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Jones was reportedly leaving the party to go to Slidell. 

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating whether foul play played a role in his disappearance.

