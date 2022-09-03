79°
Police looking for early-morning jogger abducted while running at Tenn. university

Saturday, September 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was abducted while running on a Tennessee college campus early Friday morning and police have not been able to locate her. 

According to the Memphis Police Department, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis' campus around 4:20 a.m. Friday when someone approached her, forced her in an SUV and took off. 

Officers said the SUV was possibly dark in color. Fletcher is 5'6" and has brown hair and green eyes. 

Anyone with information on Fletcher's whereabouts should call 911 immediately. 

