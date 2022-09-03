Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for early-morning jogger abducted while running at Tenn. university
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was abducted while running on a Tennessee college campus early Friday morning and police have not been able to locate her.
According to the Memphis Police Department, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis' campus around 4:20 a.m. Friday when someone approached her, forced her in an SUV and took off.
Investigators believe Liza’s abductors were in this vehicle. Do you recognize it?— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 2, 2022
If you do or you have information about Liza? Call MPD at 901-528-CASH (2274), 901-545- COPS (2677), or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/jPQXs8UGDz
Officers said the SUV was possibly dark in color. Fletcher is 5'6" and has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Fletcher's whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
