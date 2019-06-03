Police looking for bloodied man who flipped stolen pick-up truck, fled crash on foot

CENTRAL - Officers are searching for a wounded man who jumped out of a nearly flattened pick-up truck after he flipped the stolen vehicle in East Baton Rouge Monday morning.

The Central Police Department says the white GMC pick-up flipped several times on Sullivan Road just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect, a dark-haired white male wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt and red underwear, fled the crash scene on foot. Witnesses also said he was carrying an unknown object and clearly bleeding from his injuries.

Police also confirmed the truck was reported stolen.

The man reportedly ran behind the nearby Ochsner Medical Center. Police are still searching the area for the suspect.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call police at 225-367-1254 or the EBR sheriff's office at 225-389-5073.