Police link suspect in teen's murder in Addis sugarcane field to earlier, separate murder

ADDIS — Police have linked a man arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a teenager whose body was found in a sugarcane field in Addis to a separate, earlier murder.

Police said they booked 23-year-old Devontae Johnson with murder and home invasion charges related to an August 2024 killing at a Chad Drive apartment complex.

On the night of Aug. 4, officers responded to the double shooting. Police said a man entered the home and shot two residents, killing one of them. The shooter then ran away on foot.

Police previously arrested Johnson as a principal to the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Ja'Marious Mitchell in December. Police also arrested Tyler Davis and Sterling Powell, both 18, for the killing after Mitchell's body was found in an Addis sugarcane field.

Johnson was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on attempted second-degree murder, second-degree murder, home invasion and attempted armed robbery.