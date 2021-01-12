47°
Police K9 making full recovery after being shot during Baton Rouge traffic stop
BATON ROUGE - A police K9 shot in the line of duty last week is well on his way to a full recovery.
The Baton Rouge Police Department shared a brief update Tuesday on the condition of Mack, a 2-year-old K9 with the department.
We are happy to see K9 Mack in good spirits ?? #OneTeamhttps://t.co/KNLxIgSQZ8 via @FacebookWatch pic.twitter.com/ujsXTUyJpi— Baton Rouge Police (@BRPD) January 12, 2021
Mack was accompanying an officer Wednesday when a group of suspects tried to flee a traffic stop on foot. The K9 caught up with the group and bit one of the suspects, who responded by shooting at the dog.
He was taken to the LSU Veterinary Clinic for treatment and has been on the mend for almost a week.
