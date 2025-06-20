90°
Police investigating multiple burglaries at Amite Metal Recycling, suspect arrested
AMITE — Police arrested one person for multiple burglaries at Amite Metal Recycling.
Amite Police said Friday that the Sassafras Street facility was broken into multiple times by the same person at night.
The alleged thief is accused of stealing an unknown amount of copper. Police officials said they identified a suspect who is in custody and further details will be released at a later time.
