91°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning and left a man dead.
Frank Johnson, 41, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. on Byron Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The suspect in and motive for the shooting were not immediately known.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Week
-
How one New Roads DoorDash delivery turned into a new electric bike...
-
BRPD working two separate shootings Sunday evening
-
Wilkinson County kicks off 2025-26 school year, with some changes