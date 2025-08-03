88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD working two separate shootings Sunday evening

Sunday, August 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are working two separate shootings that happened less than an hour apart Sunday evening. 

BRPD says that two people were hurt in a shooting along Southpark Drive on Sunday afternoon. They were taken to a hospital just before 5 p.m. 

Shortly after, another shooting was reported at the Warwick Apartments along Jefferson Highway. Police say one person was hurt. 

Conditions of the victims and circumstances surrounding the shootings were not immediately clear. 

