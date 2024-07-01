86°
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run early Monday morning

Monday, July 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened sometime Monday morning and left one person dead. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to North Ardenwood Drive near Greenwell Springs Road around 5:30 a.m. after a body was found. 

Officers said the person's death was being investigated as a traffic homicide. 

No further information was available. 

