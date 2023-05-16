Police investigating dust-up between staffers outside State Capitol

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has launched an investigation into a reported fight between staffers at the State Capitol building.

The agency says DPS officers were called to the capitol Tuesday afternoon in reference to a disturbance. A statement released by the Legislative Communications Office said the incident was being investigated internally.

“Since this incident involved legislative staff, it is considered a human resources issue and is being investigated. If necessary, appropriate action will be taken," a capitol spokesperson said.

The Advocate reports the fight involved a staff member with the House Sergeant at Arms, which oversees security. That person was reportedly carrying a gun but placed the weapon aside and did not use it during the fight.

The newspaper noted the staffer was not authorized to carry a weapon inside the capitol.