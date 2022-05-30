Police investigating deadly overnight crash in Ascension Parish

88°
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died early Monday morning after his vehicle went into a ditch and flipped over. 

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Valentine Road. 

Police said the driver, 32-year-old Michael Wisecarver of Kenner, failed to make a curve and went off road. Wisecarver's pickup hit an embankment and overturned, ejecting him from the truck.

Wisecarver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. 

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation. 

