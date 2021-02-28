74°
Police investigating dead body found in roadway near Mid City

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Authorities discovered a dead body lying in the roadway Sunday night near the Mid City area.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they received a call in regards to a body lying on the curb of S. 12th Street and Charles T. Smith Drive around 7:20 p.m.

When police arrived on scene they found deceased male body on the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.  

