Police investigating dead body found in roadway near Mid City
BATON ROUGE - Authorities discovered a dead body lying in the roadway Sunday night near the Mid City area.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they received a call in regards to a body lying on the curb of S. 12th Street and Charles T. Smith Drive around 7:20 p.m.
When police arrived on scene they found a deceased male body on the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
