75°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating crash near Acadian Thruway Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a crash just off the Acadian Thruway Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported just after noon on Bogan Walk near the Acadian Thruway. Baton Rouge police and BRFD were called to the scene after a car reportedly slammed into a pole.
Authorities say no one was seriously injured in the crash.
Bogan Walk has been closed off to traffic in the area of the crash.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football starts difficult USC scout
-
Expert weighs in after rare back-to-back murder acquittals in Baton Rouge court
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt inmate discusses prison conditions, deadly drug access behind...
-
Cause not determined for massive house fire in Central Tuesday evening
-
Labadieville man accused of hitting deputy and fleeing into swamp after trying...