Police investigating crash near Acadian Thruway Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a crash just off the Acadian Thruway Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after noon on Bogan Walk near the Acadian Thruway. Baton Rouge police and BRFD were called to the scene after a car reportedly slammed into a pole.

Authorities say no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Bogan Walk has been closed off to traffic in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.