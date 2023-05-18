Police investigating break-in at BRPD training academy

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a burglary at the Baton Rouge Police Department's training academy.

A BRPD spokesperson told WBRZ on Thursday that it appeared the break-in happened sometime this week. The facility is located near BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway.

The department would not immediately say what might have been stolen in the burglary.

This is a developing story.